Home

News

India

BREAKING: Kerala Declares Two Days Holiday For Eid-ul-Fitr

BREAKING: Kerala Declares Two Days Holiday For Eid-ul-Fitr

In India, Kerala the only state where the date for the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is decided in accordance with the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Thiruvananthapuram: Government of Kerala declareed two days of holiday on the 21st & 22nd of April for Eid-ul-Fitr. In Kerala, Eid-ul-Fitr is observed a day earlier than the rest of India because the local moon sighting committee follows the traditional Islamic calendar and waits for the actual sighting of the moon.

In India, Kerala the only state where the date for the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is decided in accordance with the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. The state government declares a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr in line with the decision of the committee. This year, this auspicious festival is going to be celebrated in Kerala on 21 April.

You may like to read

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.