Kerala High Court Revokes Appointment Of Priya Varghese; University Asked To Review List

Kerala: In what has come as a major setback to the Kerala government, the state’s High Court has quashed the appointment of Priya Varghese as the associate professor of Malyalam at Kannur University.

According to the HC, Varghese does not uphold enough credit to her name to surpass other professors with more experience. HC has mandated a re-examination of her appointment and stated that no university is above the rules of University Grants Commission (UGC).

Priya Varghese is wife of KK Ragesh, private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala High Court Monday revoked the appointment of Dr K Riji John as the vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS). Dr John was one of the 10 VCs whom the Governor asked to step down in the wake of a Supreme Court verdict, reported the Indian Express.