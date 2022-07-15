Kochi: The Cochin International Airport Authority on Friday said a Kochi-bound Air Arabia flight (G9- 426) suffered a hydraulic failure while landing at Kochi airport. The airport said the flight was coming from Sharjah in UAE to Kochi in Kerala. A full emergency was declared at Kochi airport during the landing of the flight.Also Read - Lulu Shopping Mall in Kerala Witnesses Overcrowding During Midnight Sale. Video Goes Viral

However, the aircraft landed safely and all 222 passengers and 7 crew members on board are safe, the airport authorities added.

A Kochi-bound Air Arabia flight (G9- 426) departed from Sharjah in UAE and had a hydraulic failure while landing at Kochi airport, today evening. The aircraft landed safely. All 222 passengers and 7 crew members on board are safe: Cochin International Airport Authority pic.twitter.com/1bGS7xygTY — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022



After a short halt, normal operations resumed at Cochin airport. The airport authorities said the first flight, IndiGo to Chennai departed and the full emergency has been withdrawn at 8:22 PM.

“The Air Arabia flight (G9-426) from Sharjah to Cochin was involved in Hydraulic failure. The aircraft landed safely on the runway and shut down the engine. The aircraft has been towed to the bay,” the DGCA said in a statement.