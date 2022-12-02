SpiceJet Flight From Jeddah Makes Emergency Landing In Kochi Due To Hydraulic System Failure

A full emergency was declared at Kochi airport at 6.27 PM and the flight landed safely at 7.19 PM.

SpiceJet flight SG-306 was flying to Kozhikode when it was diverted to land in Kochi due to a hydraulic failure in the aircraft.

Kochi: A Kozhikode-bound SpiceJet flight from Jeddah on Friday made emergency landing in Kochi due to hydraulic system failure. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the flight landed safely with all passengers at Kochi.

Giving details DGCA officials said the SpiceJet flight SG-306 was flying to Kozhikode when it was diverted to land in Kochi due to a hydraulic failure in the aircraft.

Soon after the glitch was detected, a full emergency was declared at Kochi airport at 6.27 PM and the flight landed safely at 7.19 PM, after which the emergency status was withdrawn.

In the meantime, Kochi airport managing director S Suhas told a news portal the airport had fully geared up for facing the extreme emergency situation.