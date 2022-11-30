Top Recommended Stories
LIVE | Karnataka High Court Upholds Centre’s Decision To Ban Popular Front Of India
Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 30: Karnataka High Court has dismissed a plea questioning the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) by the centre. On September 28, the central government’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) outlawed the Popular Front of India (PFI) and eight affiliate organizations for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. The ban came after raids on PFI offices across the country following which hundreds of its leaders were arrested. According to the gazette notification of the ban, “the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country.”
