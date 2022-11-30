live

LIVE | Karnataka High Court Upholds Centre’s Decision To Ban Popular Front Of India

Updated: November 30, 2022 3:44 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 30: Karnataka High Court has dismissed a plea questioning the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) by the centre. On September 28, the central government’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) outlawed the Popular Front of India (PFI) and eight affiliate organizations for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. The ban came after raids on PFI offices across the country following which hundreds of its leaders were arrested. According to the gazette notification of the ban, “the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country.”

Live Updates

  • 5:24 PM IST

    At least 15 dead and 27 were wounded in a blast that took place in Jahdia seminary in Aybak city of Samangan during the afternoon prayer, reports Afghanistan’s TOLO news citing a provincial hospital doctor

  • 5:23 PM IST

  • 4:57 PM IST

    MASSIVE PROTEST OUTSIDE PUNJAB CM BHAGWANT MANN’S HOUSE: Labours and Trade Unions are carrying out huge protests outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur, demanding increased wages. Police cracked down on protesters.

  • 4:17 PM IST

    A Delhi Court sends Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail, to ED remand till December 7 in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, reports ANI.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    Former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s bail request dismissed by Mumbai court in alleged money laundering case, reports NDTV.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    Karnataka High Court Upholds Ban on PFI: Nasir pasha, PFI State President’s petition challenging Centre’s ban on PFI dismissed in Karnataka High Court.

  • 1:28 PM IST

    Bilkis Bano Challenges In Supreme Court: Bilkis Bano approaches Supreme Court, challenging the premature release of 11 convicts, who had gang-raped her & murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.Bano filed a review plea against the May order of SC which allowed Gujarat govt to apply 1992 Remission Policy.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    Telangana reduced maternal mortality rate by 53% in 6 yrs

    Telangana has reduced maternal mortality rate by 53 per cent between 2014 and 2020, state Health Minister T. Harish Rao said. According to the Minister, while India reduced maternal mortality rate only by 25 per cent, Telangana has reduced it by a massive 53 per cent. The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) came down from 92 in 2014 to 43 per lakh live births in 2020 and Telangana ranks third in overall reduction in MMR, he said.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    2015 Salem Gokulraj murder case | Madurai Bench of Madras High Court initiates contempt proceedings against Swathi, the main witness in the 2015 Salem Gokulraj murder case.

  • 12:28 PM IST

    AAP MCD poll candidate booked for flaunting revolver

    Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Joginder Singh, an AAP candidate for the December 4 MCD election from Ward-19 Swaroop Nagar, for flaunting a revolver, an official said on Wednesday.

    The police action came after a video went viral showing Singh, alias Bunty, flaunting the revolver while dancing with four other people in a room, the official said.

Published Date: November 30, 2022 8:26 AM IST

Updated Date: November 30, 2022 3:44 PM IST