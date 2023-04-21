Top Recommended Stories

Updated: April 21, 2023 5:05 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Chandigarh: A live bomb was detected in the parking lot of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Punjab’s Tarn Taran on Friday. After getting information about the bomb, the local police personnel rushed to the spot and further investigation is underway.

This is a breaking story and latest updates will be added soon.

Published Date: April 21, 2023 4:30 PM IST

Updated Date: April 21, 2023 5:05 PM IST

