Breaking: Live Bomb Found In Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib In Punjab's Tarn Taran
Chandigarh: A live bomb was detected in the parking lot of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Punjab’s Tarn Taran on Friday. After getting information about the bomb, the local police personnel rushed to the spot and further investigation is underway.
This is a breaking story and latest updates will be added soon.
