Home

News

India

Breaking: Live Bomb Found In Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib In Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Breaking: Live Bomb Found In Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib In Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Breaking: Live Bomb Found In Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Breaking: Live Bomb Found In Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh: A live bomb was detected in the parking lot of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Punjab’s Tarn Taran on Friday. After getting information about the bomb, the local police personnel rushed to the spot and further investigation is underway.

This is a breaking story and latest updates will be added soon.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.