BREAKING: Live Bomb Found Near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Residence in Chandigarh

BREAKING: Live Bomb Found Near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Residence in Chandigarh

BREAKING: Live Bomb Found Near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Residence in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh police on Monday swung into action after recovering a live bomb from a helipad which was just 500 meters away from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence.

A tubewell operator, at around 4 to 4:30 pm spotted the live bombshell in the mango plantation near the helipad and Mann’s residence. However, the Chief Minister was not at his residence when the bomb was recovered.

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal squad has reached the spot. Moreover, the Indian Army’s Western Command has also been informed to initiate the probe.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.