Breaking News LIVE updates January 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 85th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday at 11:30. “This month’s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 am after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi,” said Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The first episode of this year’s Mann Ki Baat will be broadcasted today (January 30). Special preparations have been made by the Bharatiya Janata Party to make people listen to it at different places across the country. The address comes on Martyrs’ day which is observed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country. Earlier, the Prime Minister had called citizens to share their views for this edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’. “On the 30th of this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800,” PM Modi said in a tweet. Last year, PM Modi addressed his last Mann Ki Baat on December 26, in which he spoke on many topics including coronavirus.Also Read - WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Live Streaming in India: Match Card, When and Where to Watch Pay-Per-View Event Live Stream WWE Event Online on SonyLIV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten Network

