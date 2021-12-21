Breaking News Live Updates December 21, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday to participate in a “one of its kind program” that will be attended by over 2 lakh women. As per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the program is being held as per the Prime Minister’s vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives, and resources. “In this endeavor to support women, the Prime Minister will transfer an amount of Rs. 1000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs,” PMO informed. “This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs. 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs 15000 per SHG,” they added. The PMO informed that the program will also witness the Prime Minister encouraging Business Correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), by transferring Rs 4000 as the first month’s stipend in the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis.Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 21, Tuesday: Aries Will Have a Profitable Day, Virgo Will Overcome Financial Trouble