Breaking LIVE: Over 350 Million Family Farmers Warn Global Food Security At Risk
Breaking News LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to india.com for latest and live updates from India and around the world.
Breaking News Live Updates, Nov 7: Organisations representing more than 350 million family farmers and producers published an open letter to world leaders on Monday, warning that global food security is at risk unless governments boost adaptation finance for small-scale production and promote a shift to more diverse, low-input agriculture.
Also Read:
- Twitter Simply Most Interesting Place On Internet; Trash Me But It’ll Cost $8: Musk Posts Series Of Tweets
- Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Kejriwal Govt To Chair High-Level Meet Today On Lifting Curbs As AQI Improves Slightly
- Horoscope Today, November 7: Gemini Should Reach Office on Time, Leo Must Apply For a Job
The UN Climate Summit (COP27) began in Egypt with 90 heads of state meeting to discuss food security and climate finance.
BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES NOV 7 LATEST NEWS
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.