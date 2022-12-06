Breaking News Highlights: Fire Breaks Out In Delhi’s Jhilmil Industrial Area

live

Breaking News Highlights December 6: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news developments from India and around the world.

Updated: December 6, 2022 10:37 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News Updates, Dec 6: A 21-year-old Sikh woman was shot dead in Canada in a shooting incident outside a gas station in Mississauga. The Peel Regional Police identified the victim as Pawanpreet Kaur on Monday and said that she was an employee of the gas station, CBC reported. The police revealed that the victim was from Brampton and added that when officials arrived at the shooting site, they saw the woman with gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted but the woman died.

  • 10:32 PM IST

    Updates to this Live Blog are closed now.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE: Kerala government has appointed Mallika Sarabhai (co-Director of Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Ahmedabad) as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed-to-be-university of Art and Culture.

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE: Delhi | No injuries were reported in the incident where a fire broke out in a factory in Jhilmil Industrial area. Damages in the factory yet to be seen: Narender Chabra, Gen Secy, Jhilmil Industrial area traders association

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE: Delhi | Fire broke out in a factory in Jhilmil Industrial area. Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported.

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE: Karnataka-Maharashtra border row | Belagavi: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) party workers were detained as they tried to enter Karnataka.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE: After a cyber attack on the server of AIIMS Delhi process for approx 3000 new registrations and follow-up registrations has begun in New RAK (Rajkumari Amrit Kaur) OPD at AIIMS Delhi. Registration for the wards and path labs is expected to begin soon in phases: Sources

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE: World Bank sees inflation declining in India

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE: CBI to visit TRS MLC K Kavitha’s residence on 11th Dec for questioning in connection with the Delhi Liquor Scam: CBI in a reply to TRS MLC K Kavitha

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE: Tamil Nadu | Union minister Anurag Thakur launched the 1st Drone Skilling & Training Conference and flagged off Drone Yatra at Garuda Aerospace, Agni College of Technology, Chennai.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE: Rupee fared relatively well versus other emerging market currencies, says World Bank

