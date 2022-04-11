Breaking News LIVE Updates April 11: Ukrainian forces dug in while Russia lined up more firepower Sunday and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days. Experts said the next phase of the battle may begin with a full-scale offensive. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities, killed untold thousands and isolated Moscow economically and politically. Questions remain about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after their advance on the capital, Kyiv, was repelled by determined Ukrainian defenders. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - US Official: Russia Appoints New Ukraine War Commander

  • 6:56 AM IST

    EU members to visit Delhi from April 11-13 to discuss trade | “A delegation of 7 MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) to visit Delhi from April 11 to 13 to discuss upcoming trade and investment talks between the EU and India,” European Parliament said.

  • 6:44 AM IST

    Next few days of war are crucial, says Zelenskyy | Ukraine’s president warned his nation that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the war. “Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. “When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologize, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters. And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them. Ukraine will stop all this. The day will come when they will have to admit everything. Accept the truth,” Zelenskyy said.

  • 6:13 AM IST

    PM Modi to hold virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with President Joe Biden virtually today to further deepen ties between India and the US and discuss a range of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific.

  • 5:55 AM IST

    Over 4.5 million refugees fled Ukraine since war: UN | Over 4.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since beginning of Russia’s all-out war, according to the United Nations’ most recent data. Poland has received the most refugees with over 2.6 million, followed by Romania and Hungary with over 686,000 and 419,000, respectively.

  • 5:54 AM IST

    11 Russian aerial targets destroyed, says Ukraine’s Air Force | Russia’s military lost three UAVs, three missiles, one Su-34 airplane and four helicopters on April 10, according to the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, The Kyiv Independent reported.