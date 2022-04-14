Breaking LIVE Updates April 14: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’s “sincerely thankful” to the US for the new round of $800 million in military assistance. In his daily late-night address to the nation, Zelenskyy also said he was thankful for Wednesday’s visit by the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia. He said those leaders “have helped us from the first day, those who did not hesitate to give us weapons, those who did not doubt whether to impose sanctions”.The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia visited Ukraine on Wednesday and underscored their support for the embattled country. The presidents of the four NATO countries on Russia’s doorstep saw heavily damaged buildings and demanded accountability for what they called war crimes carried out by Russian forces. The visit was a strong show of solidarity by the leaders of the countries on NATO’s eastern flank, three of them like Ukraine, once part of the Soviet Union. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which will be inaugurated on today (Thursday), will showcase the contributions of all Indian Prime Ministers. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - US Official: Russia Appoints New Ukraine War Commander