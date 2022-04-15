Breaking LIVE April 15: The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a potent target of Ukrainian defiance in the opening days of the war, sank after it was heavily damaged in the latest setback for Moscow’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack. US and other Western officials could not confirm what caused the blaze. Russian authorities have accused Ukrainian forces of launching air strikes on the Russian region of Bryansk which borders with Ukraine, the latest in a series of allegations of cross-border attacks by Kyiv on Russian territory. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Another Mass Grave Found Near Kyiv As Russia Shifts Focus On Ukraine's East

Live Updates

  • 6:09 AM IST

    Nearly 5 million Ukrainians have fled the country in 50 days of war: UN | Nearly 5 million Ukrainians have fled the country in 50 days of war, the United Nations said. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, over 7.1 million people have been internally displaced.

  • 6:01 AM IST

    Russia’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback | The Russian military said the damaged Moskva missile cruiser has sunk while being towed to a port. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Moskva sank in a storm after being gutted by fire. The ministry previously said a fire on the warship set off some of its weapons and forced the crew to evacuate.