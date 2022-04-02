Breaking LIVE Updates April 2, 2022: Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a fiery cross-border raid by two helicopter gunships left two people wounded, though state oil company Rosneft denied anyone was hurt. Meanwhile, many states including Telangana, Himachal Pradesh lifted COVID restrictions while experts warned for following mask mandate. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Ukraine Launched Airstrike In Russia, Bombed Oil Depot In Belgorod: Moscow