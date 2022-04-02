Breaking LIVE Updates April 2, 2022: Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a fiery cross-border raid by two helicopter gunships left two people wounded, though state oil company Rosneft denied anyone was hurt. Meanwhile, many states including Telangana, Himachal Pradesh lifted COVID restrictions while experts warned for following mask mandate. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Ukraine Launched Airstrike In Russia, Bombed Oil Depot In Belgorod: Moscow

Live Updates

  • 7:43 AM IST

  • 7:39 AM IST

    Will Smith resigns from Academy membership after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: Will Smith announced that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, days after he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.
    “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Smith’s publicist told ANI.

  • 6:35 AM IST

    US giving Ukraine $300M more in military gear: The US Defense Department says it is providing an additional $300 million in military equipment to Ukrainian forces defending the country from Russian troops.

  • 6:30 AM IST

    Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil: Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the encircled city of Mariupol failed and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil. Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast, but if Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.