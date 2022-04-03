Breaking LIVE Updates April 3: Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country’s capital, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off streets of one town out of fear that Russian forces may have left them booby-trapped. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that departing Russian troops were creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed.” His claims could not be independently verified. Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from from India and around the world.Also Read - US Providing Ukraine $300 mn More in Military Equipment to Fight Russia