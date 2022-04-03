Breaking LIVE Updates April 3: Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country’s capital, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off streets of one town out of fear that Russian forces may have left them booby-trapped. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that departing Russian troops were creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed.” His claims could not be independently verified. Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from from India and around the world.Also Read - US Providing Ukraine $300 mn More in Military Equipment to Fight Russia

Live Updates

  • 7:51 AM IST

    UK hits record COVID-19 levels; nearly 5 million infected | The prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, according to the latest figures from Britain’s official statistics agency.

  • 7:16 AM IST

  • 7:15 AM IST

  • 6:57 AM IST

    Another surge in petrol, diesel prices in India: Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was hiked again by 80 paise litre each. In Delhi, petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre and Rs 94.67 per litre respectively today. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre at Rs 118.41 (increased by 84 paise) & Rs 102.64 (increased by 85 paise).

  • 6:49 AM IST

    Ukraine returns gas supply to over 100,000 residents in Luhansk region: A section of a gas pipeline previously damaged by Russian shelling was located and repaired and is now operational and supplying nearby settlements, according to the press service GTS Operator of Ukraine.

  • 6:46 AM IST

    Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv: Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country’s capital, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off streets of one town out of fear that Russian forces may have left them booby-trapped. Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine.