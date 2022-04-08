Breaking News LIVE Updates April 8: Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city, giving fuel to Kyiv’s calls for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east. Dozens of people lined up for food, diapers and medicine at a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv, which Russian forces besieged for weeks as part of their attempt to sweep south towards the capital. In chalk on the blackboard in one classroom read: “Wednesday the 23rd of February — class work”. Russia invaded the next day, launching a war that has seen more than 4 million Ukrainians flee the country, displaced millions more within it, and sent shockwaves throughout Europe and beyond. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - UN General Assembly Suspends Russia From Human Rights Council After Killings in Ukraine's Bucha

Live Updates

  • 6:14 AM IST

    ‘Americans are grieving’: US condemns Tel Aviv terror attack | “Americans are once again grieving with the Israeli people in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack that took the lives of two innocent victims and wounded many more in Tel Aviv,” US State Secretary Antony Blinken said.

  • 5:52 AM IST

    Biden to sign bills to scrap Russia, Belarus trade status | The White House announced that US President Joe Biden will sign legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and to ban Russian oil imports to the United States. “This is something the President supports, had called for, and certainly plans to sign it,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

  • 5:50 AM IST

    MEA says political colouring shouldn’t be attributed to India-Russia trade | Talking about the US statements, threatening India with ‘consequences’ for continuing trade relations with Russia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the country is very open about its special economic relationship with the Russians and that it shouldn’t be assigned a ‘political colouring’.

  • 5:49 AM IST

    Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help | Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that despite a recent Russian pullback, it’s not over, pleading for “weapons, weapons and weapons” from NATO to face down the coming offensive in the east. Nations from the western alliance agreed to increase their supply of arms, spurred on by reports of atrocities by Russian forces in areas surrounding Kyiv.