Breaking News LIVE Updates April 8: Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city, giving fuel to Kyiv's calls for more Western support to help halt Moscow's offensive before it refocuses on the country's east. Dozens of people lined up for food, diapers and medicine at a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv, which Russian forces besieged for weeks as part of their attempt to sweep south towards the capital. In chalk on the blackboard in one classroom read: "Wednesday the 23rd of February — class work". Russia invaded the next day, launching a war that has seen more than 4 million Ukrainians flee the country, displaced millions more within it, and sent shockwaves throughout Europe and beyond.