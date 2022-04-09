Breaking News LIVE Updates April 9: A missile hit a train station in eastern Ukraine where thousands had gathered, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive, Ukrainian authorities said. The attack, denounced by some as yet another war crime in the 6-week-old conflict, came as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, a town near Ukraine’s capital where dozens of killings have been documented after a Russian pullout. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who says he expects a tough global response, and other leaders accused Russia’s military of deliberately attacking the station. Russia, in turn, blamed Ukraine, saying it doesn’t use the kind of missile that hit the station — a contention experts dismissed. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - UN General Assembly Suspends Russia From Human Rights Council After Killings in Ukraine's Bucha

Live Updates

  • 7:15 AM IST

    All eyes on crucial no-trust vote as Imran Khan’s fate to be decided today | Prime Minister Imran Khan faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be voted out in a no-confidence motion.

  • 6:58 AM IST

    MSRTC agitation: 105 people held after protest outside NCP chief Pawar’s residence | Mumbai Police has arrested as many as 105 people hours after hundreds of workers of the state road transport corporation held a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence.

  • 6:24 AM IST

    US providing security assistance to Ukraine is helping Kyiv fight Russia: White House | “The security assistance we are providing to Ukraine is enabling them critical success on the battlefield against the Russian-invading force. Ukrainians are able to fight back because of their bravery and courage,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

  • 6:22 AM IST

    Train station strike was war crime, says Ukraine President Zelenskyy | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country’s security service has intercepted communications of Russian troops that provide evidence of war crimes. “There are soldiers talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of prisoners of war who admitted killing people,” Zelenskyy said in an excerpt of an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes”.