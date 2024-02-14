live

Breaking LIVE: Singer-Actor Malika Rajput Found Dead At Her Home In UP

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Feb 14: Singer and actress Vijay Lakshmi, better known by her stage name Malika Rajput, was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in Kotwali Nagar of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district. Malika’s lifeless body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room late on Tuesday. According to reports, Malika’s family members were initially unaware of the tragedy. Sumitra Singh, Malika’s mother, said that the room’s door was closed and the light was on. “When I entered the room, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others but she was no more.” Police officer Shriram Pandey indicated that prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of suicide.

