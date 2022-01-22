Breaking News LIVE January 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with District Magistrates (DMs) of various districts on Saturday at around 11 am, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. According to the PMO, the Prime Minister will take direct feedback about the progress and present status of the implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced, added the PMO’s statement. It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders, stated the PMO. As per the PMO, under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country. This is in line with the commitment of the Government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all.Also Read - Co-WIN Update: Users Can Now Add 6 Names On One Mobile Number. Details

