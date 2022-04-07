Breaking LIVE Updates April 7: The situation in Ukraine remained tense on Thursday as Ukrainian authorities continued gathering up the dead in shattered towns outside the capital amid telltale signs Moscow’s troops killed civilians indiscriminately before retreating over the past several days. The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Moscow is now marshaling reinforcements and trying to push deeper into the country’s east, where the Kremlin has said its goal is to “liberate” the Donbas, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland. Meanwhile, India reported first case of ‘XE’ variant of COVID-19 in Mumbai. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - World Health Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greeting, Images, Whatsapp Messages Shared With Your Loved Ones