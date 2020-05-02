New Delhi: Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi (retired), who was a former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, has died due to coronavirus infection, sources said. He was 62. On April 2, he was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, which he reportedly got from his daughter and cook, reports said. Also Read - One Killed, Another Injured as Bus, Bringing Back Workers From Gujarat to Odisha, Overturns

On Saturday, he was put on a ventilator after his condition turned critical. He died at 8:45 pm today.

Justice Tripathi is one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.