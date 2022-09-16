Major Fire At Chemical Factory In Gujarat’s Valsad: A major fire broke out a chemical factory in Gujarat’s Valsad on Friday. Around 12 fire tenders are at the spot and efforts are underway to douse the blaze.Also Read - 'Worst Is Over', Says Byju Raveendran, Hopes Only 'Growth Ahead'

No casualties have been reported so far, according to a report by NDTV.

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.)