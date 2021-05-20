New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday asked all states to make mucormycosis or “black fungus” a notifiable disease under the ‘Epidemic Diseases Act’. This means that all confirmed or suspected cases of black fungus will have to be reported to the health ministry once the disease is notified under the ‘Epidemic Diseases Act’. The move comes amid growing number of cases of black fungus, mostly seen in Covid-19 survivors. Also Read - Black Fungus: Why is it Dangerous And How to Protect Ourselves From it | Doctor Explains

“All government and private health facilities and medical colleges have to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis,” read a letter by Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal to states/UTs.

Mucormycosis (black fungus) is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID. The disease is often characterised by hyphae growing in and around blood vessels and can be potentially life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana government had declared fungal infection mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. The Rajasthan government on Wednesday declared ‘black fungus’ an epidemic, as many districts in the state are witnessing a rise in its cases.