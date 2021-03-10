Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Nandigram hours after she filed nomination papers on Wednesday. Television channels showed visuals of CM Mamata speaking from inside her car showing injuries in her foot. Sources say, she is being rushed to the hospital. Mamata said, “Someone attacked me and I have received injuries in my foot. Someone deliberately stepped on me” Earlier, Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination paper from Nandigram and was scheduled to stay in the district. However, Mamata has left for Kolkata from Barolia, Nandigram where the incident occurred, for treatment. Also Read - West Bengal Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee Files Her Nomination From Nandigram

Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said," No one can ever dream of attacking Mamata Banerjee."

This is the developing copy.