West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: TMC on Friday released the list of candidates naming 291 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. Mamata Banerjee announced that she will fight from BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s stronghold Nandigram seat. Mamata said she will vacate Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkata, paving way for Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to contest from the seat. “Today, we are releasing a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. On 3 seats of north Bengal, we not putting up our candidates. I will contest from Nandigram,” TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said. Also Read - TMC Releases Full List of 291 Candidates For West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

“From Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will be contesting in the upcoming assembly elections,” Mamata announced. “I am going to Nandigram on 9th March. On 10th March, I will file the nomination at Haldia,” she said.

Nandigram is all set for high-stake elections as a report earlier in the day confirmed that Suvendu Adhikari will be fighting polls on BJP’s ticket from the seat. The development was confirmed by a India Today report. Notably, Nandigram is BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s stronghold. Adhikari held a key position in the TMC-led West Bengal cabinet and was in charge of the state’s transport, irrigation, and waterways in the Mamata Banerjee government. He, however, tendered his resignation and switched to BJP last year.

West Bengal Polls

Elections in Bengal, poised to be a tough contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.