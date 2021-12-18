Amritsar: A man was reportedly lynched to death by an angry mob after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday evening. The president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) confirmed that the person was killed after he tried to pick up a kirpan (ceremonial sword) kept inside the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Darbar Sahib.Also Read - BSF Jurisdiction Row: Punjab Goes to Supreme Court Over New Border Security Force Powers

Person taken in custody for alleged attempt of sacrilege at Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) is dead. He was taken into custody by @SGPC staff. He was first taken to SGPC headquarters. Later his dead body was placed outside SGPC office main gate.@iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/7tyMm7vc2T — Kamaldeep Singh ਬਰਾੜ (@kamalsinghbrar) December 18, 2021

As per media reports, the incident occurred at 5.45 pm, when a man, who is said to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh, managed to jump over the metal grills, behind which the Parkash of Guru Granth Sahib kept, and tried to pick up a kirpan (ceremonial sword) kept in front of the holy text. The video of the incident went viral on social media and was also seen on live television. Also Read - 80-Year-Old Man Travels 230 Km on Moped to Pay Homage to His Comrades From 1971 Indo-Pak War

An alleged attempt of sacrilege by a young person reported inside sanctum sanctorum of Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar today evening.@SGPC sevadar apprehended the accused , police was also called at #SGPC office for further action aganist the accused.#GoldenTemple

v @PTC_Network pic.twitter.com/VsPOC0GtvJ — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) December 18, 2021

Reportedly, the man was captured after sacrilege attempt and was taken into custody by SGPC, and was taken to committee’s headquarters. As per Parminder Singh Bhandal, DCP (Law and Order), the man dies in the altercation with Sangat people.

“Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside (Golden Temple) where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword; was taken out by Sangat people; died in the altercation. Body sent to Civil Hospital,” Bhandal told news agency ANI.

He also said there was no lapse in security and when thousands of pilgrims visit a shrine, one cannot predict such random act by a individual, reported the Tribune.

Reacting to the incident, veteran leader and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal called the incident deeply shocking and painful.

“The heinous attempt to commit sacrilege at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, is deeply shocking and exceedingly painful! The crime is too reprehensible for words and it has caused ‘deep anguish and outrage in minds of Sikh masses all over the world,” Badal said in a video message posted on the official twitter account of SAD.

The heinous attempt to commit sacrilege at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, is deeply shocking & exceedingly painful! The crime is too reprehensible for words & it has caused 'deep anguish and outrage in minds of Sikh masses all over the world': Party patron S. Parkash Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/HUpiqXAC8e — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) December 18, 2021

“It’s unbelievable that such a painful and brazen crime is committed at ‘the holiest shrine of humanity’ by a single individual. The possibility of deep-rooted conspiracy can not be ruled out! This needs to be probed, exposed and culprits be given an exemplary punishment,” he added.