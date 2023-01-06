Man Who Peed On Woman On Air India Flight Sacked By His Company Wells Fargo

Air India Flight Incident Update: The man who has been accused of urinating on a woman on an Air India flight was sacked by his company Wells Fargo. Issuing a statement, California-based company said, “Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them.”

The accused, Shankar Mishra, was terminated from the American multinational financial services company Wells Fargo. Air India announced that it had banned Mishra, accused of urinating on a female co-passenger, from flying with the airline for the next 30 days.

COMPENSATION PAID?

The lawyers of the accused, on Friday, issued a statement saying that there were WhatsApp messages between the accused and the 70-year-old woman that furnish the fact that Mishra had paid via PayTM to get her clothes and bag cleaned. Their conversation revealed that the accused had got the clothes and the bag sent for cleaning on November 28 and they were delivered to her on November 30.

The lawyers mentioned that the woman had condoned the alleged act but displayed no intention of lodging a complaint. They added that the flyer’s persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she raised subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022.

The lawyers also revealed that the compensation paid by the man via PayTM on November 28 was returned by the woman’s daughter on December 19.

The lawyers also stated that the statements recorded before the inquiry committee by the cabin crew showed that there is no witness to the incident and all statements were merely hearsay evidence. The settlement reached between the parties has also been affirmed in the statements so submitted by the cabin crew.

As per news agency ANI sources, the last location of the accused passenger was traced to Bengaluru and he is being searched using technical surveillance. The suspect’s passport says he’s a resident of Kamgar Nagar area in Mumbai but when Delhi Police raided the area, no one was found there. A search operation is on at other places.

CREW MEMBERS, PILOT SUMMONED BY DELHI POLICE

Delhi Police has summoned at least six to eight 6-8 crew members, asking them to join the investigation. Those summoned, include the pilots. The complainant has alleged that the pilot vetoed on giving her a seat after the incident. The pilots have been summoned on Friday. According to sources, they’ll be asked what led to the denial.

DCW ISSUES NOTICE TO AIR INDIA, DELHI POLICE, DGCA

Stating the recent incidents of drunk men urinating on women on flights as extremely disgusting and shameful, Delhi Commission for Women Chief, Swati Maliwal, issued a notice to Delhi Police, DGCA and Air India. She said, “It is shocking to note that that the accused haven’t been arrested yet. Simply banning the person isn’t enough.”