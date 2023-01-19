Home

Air India Urination Incident: Accused Shankar Mishra Banned From Flying For 4 Months by Airline

Air India alleged that Shankar Mishra, while in an inebriated state, urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in business class on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.

Air India said it has filed an internal report on the matter.

Air India Urination Incident Latest Update: Air India on Thursday said it has banned accused Shankar Mishra, who urinated on an elderly woman passenger on a New York-New Delhi flight in November last year. The airline said it has banned him from flying for four months by Air India. The airline also said it has filed an internal report on the matter.

After the matter was reported, a case has been registered against Shankar Mishra under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

Days after the incident, Shankar Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru on January 7 and said he paid compensation to the woman and the matter was settled. However, during a court hearing later, Mishra’s lawyer shifted the blame on the woman saying she peed on herself.

“I’m not the accused. There must be someone else. It seems she herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to the prostate which several ‘kathak dancers’ seem to suffer from. It was not me. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the urine could not reach to seat’s front area. Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complaint,” the defence advocate told the judge during the hearing of the case.

However, the woman passenger rejected the claims made by Shankar Mishra, saying these are “completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory”.

Mishra’s counsel had told the court that the complainant was suffering from some disease related to prostate, which several ‘kathak dancers’ seem to suffer from.

The claim by his lawyer, made for the first time since the sordid event unfolded on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year, flies in the face of denunciation of the accused by some of the co-passengers and even a string of WhatsApp exchanges he had with the victim woman which suggested the unsavoury incident indeed took place.