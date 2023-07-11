BREAKING: Helicopter With 5 Foreign Nationals On Board Goes Missing In Nepal

Home

A helicopter with 6 people on board has gone missing in Nepal. The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time). There were 5 foreign nationals on the missing chopper.

Helicopter goes missing near Mount Everest, 6 including 5 foreign nationals onboard (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: A helicopter with 6 people on board has gone missing in Nepal. The helicopter with the call sign 9N-AM got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time). There were 5 foreign nationals on the missing chopper. According to Tribhuvan International Airport General Manager Pratap Babu Tiwari, the chopper went contactless 15 minutes into the flight. The chopper had taken off from Surki in Solukhumbu for the capital Kathmandu at 9:45 am, the Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul as saying.

“…Total persons on board: 6 (5 passengers + 1 captain). Altitude Air helicopter departed from Kathmandu for search and rescue,” tweets Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Manang Air helicopter 9N-AMV (AS 50) which departed from Surke (Solukhumbu) to Kathmandu at 10:05 local time is out of contact.

Total persons on board: 6

(5 passengers + 1 captain).

Altitude Air helicopter departed from Kathmandu for search and rescue. — Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (@hello_CAANepal) July 11, 2023



According to initial reports, the helicopter was carrying a total of six individuals. It was piloted by Senior Captain Chet Gurung, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted a source as saying.

Airport official Sagar Kadel said weather conditions had caused changes to be made to the helicopter’s flight route.

It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season amid heavy rains.

Search efforts were underway for the missing aircraft.

The tourist and mountaineering season ended in May with the onset of the rainy season and tourist flights to the mountains are not common this time of year as visibility gets poor and weather conditions become unpredictable.

