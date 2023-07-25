BREAKING: Manipur Partially Lifts Internet Ban, Broadband Allowed, Mobile Internet To Remain Shut

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: July 25, 2023 4:19 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid | Edited by Gazi Abbas Shahid

Imphal, Manipur: The Manipur government on Tuesday partially lifted ban on Internet services in the violence-torn north-eastern state after remaining suspended for over two months. According to reports, as of now, only broadband services have been allowed to operate in Manipur while mobile internet services will remain shut, till further notice.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

