BREAKING: Many Feared Dead In Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri: People feared dead in explosion in firecrackers factory in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu; further details awaited

#WATCH | Few people feared dead in explosion in firecrackers factory in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu; further details awaited pic.twitter.com/cOImAJy35y — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

