Breaking Marriage Promise Due To Disapproval From Parents Is Not Rape: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court in Nagpur has acquitted a 31-year-old man accused of raping a woman under the pretext of marriage.

Mumbai: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday acquitted a 31-year old man accused of allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage. The top court noted that breaking a promise of marriage due to family’s disapproval cannot be termed as rape.

An order dated January 30, by Justice MW Chandwani stated that the man had merely breached his promise of marriage to the the woman and did not establish physical relations with her on that pretext.

“There is a distinction between breach of a promise and not fulfilling a false promise,” the court said.

What was the case?

An complaint was filed by a 33-year-old woman with the Nagpur police, alleging that her boyfriend, with whom she was in a relationship since 2016, had made intimate relations with her under the pretext of marriage.

The woman has lodged the police complaint when she found out that the man had got engaged to someone else.

The accused said his family members did not approve the relationship due to which he had to break ties with his girlfriend and got engaged to a woman of his parents’ choosing.

Notably, the woman had also married another man in 2021, according to a counter complaint filed by her boyfriend.

Following the case, the court stated that the woman was a mature adult and the allegations against her boyfriend do not at face value imply that his promise to marry her was false.

The Court further stated that,”at the most, it is a case of non-fulfilment or a breach of promise on account of circumstances, which the applicant (accused) could not have foreseen or which were beyond his control as he was unable to marry the victim, despite having every intention to do so.”

The court also acknowledged that there were no material or evidences on record that could prove that since the beginning of the relationship, the mad didn’t have any intention to marry her and also that he made a false promise just to establish physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

The court in its verdict held that,”Merely because he backed out from his promise to marry since his parents were not agreeable to their marriage, it cannot be said that the applicant committed the offence of rape.”

