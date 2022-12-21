BREAKING: Mask Mandates Return in Crowded Places Across India Amid Rising COVID Cases in China

COVID-19 Cases in India: "In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," Union Health Minister tweeted today.

New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in China, the Central government on Wednesday directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. Morerover, the government has advised people to wear masks in crowded places to avoid the outbreak of the infection across the country.

In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation. pic.twitter.com/DNEj2PmE2W — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 21, 2022

‘SUSPEND FLIGHTS TO AND FRO FROM CHINA’

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Manish Tewari urged the government to suspend all flights to and fro from the country at the earliest. “Given alarming COVID -19 Situation in China Govt must suspend all flights to and fro from China ASAP. Given spike in US, Japan & South Korea & possibility of a new lethal variant emerging India should consider reintroducing COVID-19 protocols”, tweeted the Congress leader.

POSTPONE BHARAT JODO YATRA

Meanwile, the health ministry has also written a letter to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, asking them to follow Covid guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra. The government has also directed them to use mask, sanitiser rigourously.

In the letter, the Union Health Minister appealed that if following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of public health emergency.

“Only vaccinated people should participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Follow covid rules or suspend yatra,” the letter read.