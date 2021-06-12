New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a showroom in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Central Market area on Saturday morning. Also Read - 5 Best Places For Weekend Getaways From Delhi Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported as yet.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.