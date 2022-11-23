BREAKING: Massive Fire at Scrap Godown in Odisha’s Dhaneswar, No Casualties

Odisha Fire: News agency ANI has tweeted a video which shows huge plumes of black smoke billowing from the godown. As of now, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Bhubaneswar/Odisha: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown near Dhaneswar in Jajapur district on Wednesday. A total of five teams of firefighters are carrying out the fire extinguishing operation.

The exact cause of the fire is still not known.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.