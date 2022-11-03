New Delhi: At least 2 people have been killed after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in Mathura’s Vrindavan on Thursday. The incident took place at 6:30 AM. The deceased have been identified as Umesh (30) and Biri Singh (40). They both were employees of the hotel.Two ambulances and two fire tenders have been rushed to the siteAlso Read - Fire Breaks Out at Sunny Valley Apartment in Delhi's Dwarka, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

The fire broke out in the kitchen store room on the top floor of the hotel situated on Mathura-Vrindavan Road, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Video: Monkey Enjoys Beer Straight From The Can, Wanna Say Cheers!

“After reaching the spot, it was found that there was a fire in the store room on the first floor (of the hotel). There were around 100 guests staying in the hotel and all of them were evacuated. The fire was brought under control after a one and half hour long struggle by the fire department,” ANI quoted Pramod Sharma, chief fire officer, Mathura, as saying. Also Read - Ghaziabad: Thieves Return Stolen Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh Through Courier

Speaking to reporters, Suraj Sharma, SHO of Vrindavan, said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. “Prima facie it appears to be an electrical short circuit”, he added.