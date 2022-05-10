Raipur: A massive fire on Tuesday broke out at Nehru Nagar Under Bridge in Chhattisgarh. As per preliminary report, no causality has been reported so far, However, several fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at Ghaziabad's Khoda Area; Firefighting Ops Underway

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: A massive breaks out at Nehru Nagar Under Bridge. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/WZUDPJkUrY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 10, 2022

Media reports suggest that the fire broke out in a godown-like structure at the Nehru Nagar Under Bridge area. As the the fire broke out in the afternoon, there was very little movement of people there.