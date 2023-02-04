Home

News

India

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Gujarat’s Umargam, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Gujarat’s Umargam, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Even as the fire-fighting operation is underway, there is no update on the extent of damage or on casualties yet.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Gandhinagar: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat’s Umargam on Saturday evening. Soon after getting the information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Gujarat| Massive fire breaks out in a factory in Umargam. Fire tenders at the spot, efforts to douse the fire underway pic.twitter.com/jkXHJiXXLH — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

Initial reports suggested that the fire broke out in a factory located in the industrial area of Umargam in the Valsad district. Even as the fire-fighting operation is underway, there is no update on the extent of damage or on casualties yet. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.