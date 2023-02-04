Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Gujarat’s Umargam, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

  • Home
Even as the fire-fighting operation is underway, there is no update on the extent of damage or on casualties yet.

Updated: February 4, 2023 10:14 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Gandhinagar: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat’s Umargam on Saturday evening. Soon after getting the information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Initial reports suggested that the fire broke out in a factory located in the industrial area of Umargam in the Valsad district. Even as the fire-fighting operation is underway, there is no update on the extent of damage or on casualties yet. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Published Date: February 4, 2023 9:53 PM IST

Updated Date: February 4, 2023 10:14 PM IST