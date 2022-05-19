Srinagar: A massive fire broke out in a forest area near Jammu on Thursday evening. There have been multiple incidents of fire in the region in the recent past. As per the preliminary reports, a long stretch of forest in Nagrota caught fire and is rapidly spreading, according to officials.Also Read - Under-Construction Tunnel On Jammu-Srinagar Highway Collapses In Ramban, Several Trapped; Rescue Ops Underway

Earlier this week, a forest fire had triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.