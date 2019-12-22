Mumbai: A massive fire broke out on the 7th, 8th and the 13th floor of Labh Shrivalli building in West Mumbai’s Vile Parle on Sunday, as per news agency ANI.

The fire broke out at around 7 pm and is confined to two to three offices of the building. Eight to ten fire tenders have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

At least four people have been rescued so far and the search for others is still underway, Mumbai Chief Fire Officer told ANI.

In the videos that have emerged of the incident, huge flames and smoke can be seen emanating from the building.

As of now, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained. There are no reports of any casualty and since it was a Sunday, most of the offices in the building were said to be closed.

More details are awaited.