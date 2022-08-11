Jamnagar: A massive fire on Thursday broke out at Alento hotel in Gujarat’s Jamnagar area. As per preliminary reports, nearly 25 people are trapped inside the fire. Reports suggest that the fire might have been caused due to a short circuit.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: This Surat Shop is Selling India's Most Expensive Rakhi | Check Its Jaw-Dropping Price

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bxCPPe3Cec — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022



In the meantime, around 5 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. Huge clouds of smoke were seen coming from the blaze where the fire incident happned.

Giving details, Jamnagar Collector Saurabh Parghi said the fire that broke out in the hotel near Moti Khavdi has been brought under control. He also added that 27 people were trapped in the hotel and all are safe now.

“The fire that broke out in the hotel near Moti Khavdi has been brought under control. There were 27 people in the hotel & hotel staff. All are safe. 2-3 people have complained of breathlessness and have been admitted to the hospital,” Saurabh Parghi said.