Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out at oil factory in Rajasthan; 4 Including 3 Children Dead
Three children and a man died after a fire broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur. The fire was brought under control, news agency ANI quoted CO Shiv Kumar as saying.
Published Date: January 30, 2022 4:51 PM IST
Updated Date: January 30, 2022 4:51 PM IST