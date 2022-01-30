Jaipur: Three children and a man died after a fire broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur. The fire was brought under control, news agency ANI quoted CO Shiv Kumar as saying.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Blaze at Fireworks Factory in Virudhunagar District; Rescue Ops Underway