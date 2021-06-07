Pune: At least 17 people, mostly women, were killed after a massive fire broke out at a chemical company in an industrial area in Pune on Monday evening, fire department officials said. As per officials, the fire broke out at SVS Aqua Technologies, which manufactures chlorine dioxide and is located in the Pirangut MIDC area of Mulshi tehsil on the outskirts of Pune city. Total eight fire tenders were rushed to the plant to douse the flame immediately and a search operation is currently underway. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at a Shoe Factory in Delhi's Madipur, 24 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the fire. And, an amount of Rs. 50,000 would be provided to those injured, said the Prime Minister’s office. Also Read - Delhi: One Dead as Fire Breaks Out in Saket Residential Complex

The fire has been doused and the cooling process has started. The fire brigade along with Pune rural police have started a sweep of the area to search and rescue the missing people and recover bodies. Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, PMRDA Fire Services, said the firm is into manufacturing, supply, and export of air, water, and surface treatment chemicals. “The fire broke out during plastic packing, smoke was so much that female workers could not find an escape. We have recovered 17 bodies – 15 women and 2 men. Cooling and search operation is underway,” said Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire Officer, PMRDA ((Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority), Fire Services. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: Fire at HPCL Plant in Visakhapatnam, No Injuries Reported

Asked about the possible cause of the blaze, Potphode said as per the company officials, the fire started “due to some spark at the (packaging) section, the fire broke out and as there was plastic around, it spread rapidly.”

Dr Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune district, said the plant is engaged in producing chlorine dioxide for water purification. Chlorine dioxide is a chemical compound that has a variety of antimicrobial uses, including the disinfection of drinking water.