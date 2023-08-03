Top Recommended Stories

Updated: August 3, 2023 9:50 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out In a Two-Storey Bicycle Factory in Ludhiana

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a two-storey bicycle factory in the cycle market located at Gill Road, Ludhiana. Fire tenders were present at the spot and efforts were underway to douse the fire. Further details awaited, news agency ANI said.

