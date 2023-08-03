Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out In a Two-Storey Bicycle Factory in Ludhiana
Massive Fire Breaks Out In a Two-Storey Bicycle Factory in Ludhiana
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a two-storey bicycle factory in the cycle market located at Gill Road, Ludhiana. Fire tenders were present at the spot and efforts were underway to douse the fire. Further details awaited, news agency ANI said.
Watch:
#WATCH | Punjab: A massive fire breaks out in a two-storey bicycle factory in the cycle market located at Gill Road, Ludhiana. Fire tenders are present at the spot & efforts are underway to douse off the fire. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/hAVsCD9Sba
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023
