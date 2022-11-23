Massive Fire Breaks Out in Assam’s Karbi Anglong; Several Houses, Shops Gutted

Images shared by news agency ANI showed the fire engulfing houses, shops and nearby buildings.

Karbi Anglong (Assam): A massive fire broke out on Wednesday in Lahorijaan area near Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border. Images shared by news agency ANI showed the fire engulfing houses, shops and nearby buildings.

Assam | Large number of houses and shops gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Lahorijaan area near Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border. pic.twitter.com/LmaJqt8c7H — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

In June this year, another fire in a massive scale broke out in Assam’s Karbi Anglong West district in which properties worth several lakh rupees were gutted, police said.

Giving details, Police of Karbi Anglong West district said the incident took place in the Jengkha Bazar area in Assam and several shops and business establishments were damaged in the fire incident. Later, locals and fire tenders managed to bring the flame under control.