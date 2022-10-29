Kishtwar: At least one person died and several feared trapped as massive landslides hit a mega power project site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Saturday. As per preliminary reports, a JCB driver died on the spot and several others were trapped under the debris. As per reports, the incident happened at the Ratle power project construction site where a team of rescuers was present.Also Read - Kashmir Referred To As Separate Country in Class 7 Question Paper in Bihar, Probe Ordered

Some people present in the project site rushed to help a trapped driver, during which fresh landslides fell through, trapping several others. A rescue operation is underway and police teams have rushed to the spot to rescue the trapped ones. Also Read - Trek To Tarsar Lake, A Hidden Gem In Jammu And Kashmir

Giving details, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said a rescue team of about six people are trapped under the debris. Also Read - After 70 Years Jammu And Kashmir Opens These Tourist Destinations During Winters

“Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving the report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. A rescue team of about six persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris,” he told news agency ANI.