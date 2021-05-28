New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi won’t attend the court proceedings in Dominica in person and will be represented by his lawyers, reported India Today TV quoting sources. His lawyers have reached the court where a habeas corpus petition has been filed on his behalf. The matter will be heard in an open court and cameras have been barred during the proceedings. Also Read - Mehul Choksi Forcefully Taken to Dominica, Body Marks Show 'Torture': Diamantaire's Lawyer

Sources in Dominica say Mehul Choksi will not be kept inside a prison and will instead be quarantined for five days at place of his choice, most likely a hotel. He is expected to be repatriated to Antigua and Barbuda after about five days, the sources said. Earlier in the day, a court in Dominica “restrained” authorities from removing fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from the Caribbean island country till further orders, local media reported. The order came on a petition filed by the lawyers of Choksi, who was detained in Dominica for “illegal entry”. Also Read - Govt Exploring Options to Bring Mehul Choksi From Dominica to India

“The legal team has filed a habeas corpus petition in Dominica for Mehul Choksi and have also highlighted deprivation of access to Mehul Choksi and deprivation of constitutional rights to legal assistance,” Choksi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal told PTI. Also Read - Mehul Choksi Arrested While Trying To Flee To Cuba, Now In Custody of Dominica Police

The High Court of Justice in Dominica “restrained” the authorities from “removing” Choksi till further orders and listed the matter for hearing on Friday (May 28 at 9 am local time), Antigua News Room reported. On Thursday, Aggarwal had raised doubts about the way Choksi had gone missing from Antigua and Barbuda only to be detained in Dominica, about 100 nautical miles away, for illegal entry.

Choksi’s lawyer in Dominica, Wayne Marsh, had told a radio show that in a brief interaction with his client, allowed by authorities after a lot of efforts, the diamantaire had claimed that he was picked up at Jolly Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda by men looking like Indian and Antiguan policemen and was put in a vessel.