4 Killed in Police Firing At Assam-Meghalaya Border, Mobile Internet Suspended in 7 Districts

"Four persons, including three people from West Jaintia Hills and an Assam forest guard, were killed in a firing incident that took place at Mukroh area along Assam-Meghalaya border today", said Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi.

Shillong/Meghalaya: The Meghalaya government on Tuesday suspended mobile internet services in 7 districts for 48 hours from Nov 22 onwards, following the firing incident in Mukoh where four persons were killed. “Four persons, including three people from West Jaintia Hills and an Assam forest guard, were killed in a firing incident that took place at Mukroh area along Assam-Meghalaya border today”, said Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi.

The districts where the internet is suspended are:-

West Jaintia Hills East Jaintia Hills East Khasi Hills Ri-Bhoi Eastern West Khasi Hills West Khasi Hills South West Khasi Hills

Violence at Assam-Meghalaya border

Imdad Ali, Superintendent of Police of West Karbi Anglong, said that forest department officials intercepted a truck that was transporting illegal wood from the remotest Mukro village of the district at around 3 a.m. While the forest guards approached the truck to seize the illegal consignment, it accelerated trying to flee.

The guards opened fire and punchered the tyre of the vehicle. Three people, including the driver and handyman of the vehicle, were apprehended, but others managed to flee from the scene. The forest officials then informed the nearest police station at Zirikending and requested for additional forces.

According to the police, when a team reached there, a huge number of people from Meghalaya ‘gheraoed’ them with sharp weapons. “The angry mob demanded the release of those arrested. The police team had to open fire to control the violent mob. A forest home guard and three members of the Khasi community were killed in the firing,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, a police team reached the scene. The village is at a distance of six hours’ drive from the district headquarters.