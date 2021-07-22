Bikaner: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan’s Bikaner district today, for the second day in a row. The tremors were felt around 7:42 am today, according to the National Center for Seismology. No loss of life or property was reported at the time of filing this report.Also Read - Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Felt in Rajasthan's Bikaner

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 22-07-2021, 07:42:15 IST, Lat: 29.65 & Long: 69.50, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 413km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan,” National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred hit Bikaner, Rajasthan at 7:42 am today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale rocked Bikaner yesterday. The National Centre for Seismology said that the tremors were felt at 5.24 a.m. about 343 kilometers West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 km.

The National Centre for Seismology had tweeted: “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India.”

Earlier, tremors were felt in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district in February too. At that time its intensity was measured at 4.3.